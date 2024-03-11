Charmza of the week

The commitment to get Israel on the straight and narrow is aggressively and single-handedly being pushed by the South African government led by the Presidency, while the whole world watches in disbelief.

The government is emphatic the International Court of Justice must come to the plate and exert its authority to order Israel to do what is ethically right: to stop the suffering.

Order a ceasefire in Gaza and prevent potential famine and more suffering in the Palestinian enclave.