Charmza of the week

It is our job in the media to give praise where it is deserved. Good things also come from parliament.

The portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, chaired by Gratitude Magwanishe (pictured), displayed that a lot of good does come out of our parliament. In meticulous fashion, the MPs asserted their authority, asked difficult questions about the escape of Thabo Bester – and his “death”.

Officers at the Correctional Services were in some kind of a trance. Why did it happen? And will heads roll? The country is indebted to the committee.

