Charmza of the week: Aaron Motsoaledi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi always tries harder to find solutions to complex administrative problems needing executive solutions.

He is also a practical politician. This week he announced that he would be granting exemption permits for an extended period of two years to Zimbabwean and Basotho nationals to regularise their documentation and status – a move that should come as a relief to the nationals of the two countries.

We doff a hat to you, comrade Aaron.

The country is proud of such a decisive leader.

He is not only astute but also hard working, doing all within his ability to solve difficult problems.

South Africans ought to be proud of a man of Motsoaledi’s stature.

