Charmza: President Cyril Ramaphosa

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to shine on foreign affairs, and this time with added superb moves domestically as well.

His daring and firm stance on the foolish anti-SA stance by the USA was commendable, especially his emphasis that “we will not be bullied”.

American bullies have more often than not gotten their way with everyone but those days are long gone.

The new grouping of a global powerhouse that is Brics has our back and we have nothing to fear. Let South Africa continue with our well documented multipolar foreign affairs policy.

Trying to bully South Africa for taking a progressive stance against Israel and sober and sound decision to join Brics is not going to work.

Viva El Presidente Ramaphosa, you got what it takes big man, exactly what is needed from a leader.

