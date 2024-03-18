Charmza: President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week wasted no time demonstrating that patriotism should start right at the top.

He correctly slammed the Desperate Alliance as dangerous elements of our society who want to sell our country to Western interests.

Ramaphosa was spot on; there is no need to panic ahead of the upcoming polls because pro-perly constituted international organisations such as the UN will get their observer statuses as usual.

It was quite refreshing to see Cupcake telling the DA where to get off.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content