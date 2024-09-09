Charmza of the week

Charmza: Ronwen Williams

By Sunday World
Williams
UYO, NIGERIA - JUNE 07: Williams Ronwen of South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Qualifier match between Nigeria and South Africa at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Uyo, Nigeria. (Photo by Victor Ihechi/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper Ronwen Williams rewrote the history books after he was named in the list of Goalkeeper of the Year nominees for world football’s most prestigious individual trophy for goalkeepers, the Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy. It is the first time a footballer playing in Africa has been nominated.  

The only Africa-based keeper to make the list of 10 best shot-stoppers in the world, which includes current holder, Emiliano Martez (Argentina), Unai Simon (Spain) and Diogo Costa (Portugal). Williams also won the 2023 Afcon Goalkeeper of the Tournament after leading SA to a bronze medal. Congratulations, Ronza! 


