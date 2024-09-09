Charmza: Ronwen Williams

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper Ronwen Williams rewrote the history books after he was named in the list of Goalkeeper of the Year nominees for world football’s most prestigious individual trophy for goalkeepers, the Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy. It is the first time a footballer playing in Africa has been nominated.

The only Africa-based keeper to make the list of 10 best shot-stoppers in the world, which includes current holder, Emiliano Martez (Argentina), Unai Simon (Spain) and Diogo Costa (Portugal). Williams also won the 2023 Afcon Goalkeeper of the Tournament after leading SA to a bronze medal. Congratulations, Ronza!

