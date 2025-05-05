Charmza: SAPS

It has been a hectic week for the members of the SAPS, various emergency personnel, search and rescue teams and divers working around the clock on their quest to retrieve the three Free State police officers who were found dead in the Hennops River in Centurion, Pretoria.

Working under dangerous conditions in the high flowing river, these brave heroes also fished out two other lifeless bodies, and two vehicles, one of them being the VW Polo that the trio from Free State were traveling in when they went missing.

These charmzas who worked in that raging river proved to the nation that they are great at their job and their work is commendable.

You are the best in your field of work and we salute you as our heroes. Big up to you, charmzas.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content