Charmza: South African Olympics team

Our South African Olympics team is making us proud out there in Paris. Our Olympians are showing commitment in every sport they participate in, and are inspiring their appreciative compatriots back home.

Team SA already has four me-dals, with swimmer Tatjana Smith winning gold and silver, while surfer Bianca Buitendag has scored a silver; Alan Hatherly took bronze in the men’s cross-country mountain bike race, and the men’s team won bronze as well in the rugby sevens.

Sprinters Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi and Benjamin Richardson are all in the 100m semi-finals and could make history if they all make it to the final, the mainstay event of the Olympic Games.

And with the spirit they have, they might just pull it off and increase the team’s chances to improve our medal haul. Big up Team SA!

