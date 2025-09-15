Charmza Springboks

The Springboks made the country proud when they thrashed New Zealand 43-10 yesterday.

In a true sense of brilliant and do-m-i-nant display, Amabokoboko mopped the floor with the All Blacks in their backyard at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

In the process the world champs, coached by the irrepressi-ble Rassie Erasmus, also retained the Freedom Cup.

This was a historic victory for the Sprinboks after bouncing back after trailing going into the break.

Through their dominance in the territory of the All Blacks, the Boks showed resilience and composure when things were not looking good at the beginning, but showed resoluteness and pushed to the limits.

This is truly beautiful for Mzansi.

Well done, charmzas. You are the best.