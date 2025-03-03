Charmza: Volodymyr Zelensky

Donald Trump is an unrepentant bully, accustomed to getting his way no matter what. Being the president of the US, a position often referred to as the most powerful in the world – though debatable given the rise of China – has surely added to his juvenile bravado. He is willing at the slightest provocation, or none at all, to run amok.

But it is always gratifying to see someone standing up to a bully and standing their ground. That’s why Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is our undisputed charmza this week. The former comedian was in the Oval Office, where, with cameras rolling, Trump tried his bullying ways, telling Zelensky the US has contributed more to his war effort against Russia.

But the Ukranian was having none of that, offering a glimpse into what might have transpired in behind-the-door discussions. Uncle Sam is spotting a bloodied nose. We love it.

