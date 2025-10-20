Charmza:Hugo Broos

As the Rainbow Nation, we are all proud of our senior national football team, Bafana Bafana. Under the leadership of coach Hugo Broos, the team has grown in leaps and bounds, qualifying for events they previously struggled to.

The boys thrashed Rwanda 3-0 to book a spot at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana gave South Africans every reason to celebrate our football again after 15 long years of trying to qualify for the World Cup. These lovable charmzas have brought us immeasurable joy.

They gave the nation a proud moment we all cherish as SA takes its rightful place among the sport’s very best.

We do not doubt that they will do Mzansi even prouder at the biggest sporting stage of them all.

