Charmzas of the Week: Gwede Mantashe, Sputla Ramokgopa, Mmamoloko Kubayi and Pemmy Majodina

Bravo to these four amaqabane kaTambo who still have a conscience to sympathise with ordinary, suffering and hard-working South Africans.

Going against their foolish cadre in finance minister Enoch Godongwana who wanted to hike the VAT is commendable.

After it is all said and done, there are still logical ministers in our cabinet who know that they are there not for themselves but to serve the 60 million plus South Africans.

Big up comrades, your intervention was notable and now for the home run to ensure that Godongwana’s fantasies of raising VAT from 15% to 17% do not come back in the real Budget Speech on March 12. Stop him even if he wants to hike it by a single percentage point.

