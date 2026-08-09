Safa has given the nod for Pitso Jingles Mosimane to steer the Bafana train. We salute Mosimane for availing himself for national duty in one of the most challenging jobs in South Africa.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor, who led the Pretoria side to glory, knows how challenging it is to take the Bafana hot seat but being the confident man he is, he threw his hat into the ring.

We hope and trust that he delivers our long-suffering national team to glory. An Afcon trophy by 2030, at the very least, would be nice.