Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 05: Dr Pitso Mosimane during the Pitso Mosimane Youth Football and Hisense alliance launch at Protea Hotel Fire & Ice Menlyn on December 05, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Safa has given the nod for Pitso Jingles Mosimane to steer the Bafana train. We salute Mosimane for availing himself for national duty in one of the most challenging jobs in South Africa.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor, who led the Pretoria side to glory, knows how challenging it is to take the Bafana hot seat but being the confident man he is, he threw his hat into the ring.

We hope and trust that he delivers our long-suffering national team to glory. An Afcon trophy by 2030, at the very least, would be nice.

  • Safa has given the nod for Pitso Jingles Mosimane to steer the Bafana train.
  • We salute Mosimane for availing himself for national duty in one of the most challenging jobs in South Africa.
  • The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor, who led the Pretoria side to glory, knows how challenging it is to take the Bafana hot seat but being the confident man he is, he threw his hat into the ring.
  • We hope and trust that he delivers our long-suffering national team to glory.
  • An Afcon trophy by 2030, at the very least, would be nice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.