Cheated runners urged to open a case

It’s exactly five months since the great Soweto Marathon heist was executed to perfection. If you thought Robert de Niro and Al Pacino were great in the movie Heat, or that Kevin Spacey was unmatched in the Usual Suspects, then you must check out the trick that the Soweto Marathon organisers, Non Profit Company (NPC), pulled on the unsuspecting
marathon winners.
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- The Soweto Marathon heist occurred five months ago and was executed flawlessly.
- The article compares the heist's cleverness to famous heist movies like "Heat" and "The Usual Suspects."
- The Soweto Marathon organizers, a Non-Profit Company (NPC), orchestrated a deceptive trick on the marathon winners.
- Details of the trick played on the winners are not disclosed in the summary.
- Full story is available via the Sunday World e-edition link provided.