Climate literate youth: The key to environmental justice

Every June, World Environment Day is observed. In South Africa, in the same month, we reflect on the sacrifices of the 1976 youth as well as the challenges faced by the youth of today, and one of those is environmental injustice.

Climate change, pollution, especially air pollution and waste; water scarcity; and mining impacts are some of the environmental issues facing South Africa. Natural disasters, partly caused by climate change, disrupt the lives of the youth, displaces them and makes them anxious.

In some parts of the country, many children already walk long distances to school and will in the future walk those long distances in extreme weather conditions, including floods and excessive heat.

Air pollution harms children’s lungs and hearts, leading to long-term health problems and potentially thousands of young people dying.

Youth and children living in mining areas are exposed to even higher levels of pollution and related health risks. Today’s young people are living with the impacts of climate change and will live with these for longer than the older generations.

There seems, however, to be a huge gap between this lived reality and an understanding of the causes of this environmental reality. The youth need to be climate literate if we are to fight against climate change and seek environmental justice.

What is commonly taught and understood about climate change is that we should recycle, that we should reduce the use of plastic and plant trees.

These actions are necessary but limited – they do not respond directly to the primary causes of climate change.

Concepts such as greenhouse gas emissions, fossil fuels and renewable sources of energy should be commonly understood concepts by the youth.

While the school curriculum contains some climate change, particularly in subjects such as geography and life orientation, it lacks a climate and environmental justice consciousness.

Pupils do not have an in-depth understanding of the socio-economic realities of climate change, yet for many of them it’s their lived reality. So, what needs to be done to address this literacy gap?

They need to know that they have a constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being. The youth need to know exactly how they can exercise their power to ensure that the government takes steps to protect the environment for present and future generations.

If you are a young person concerned about air pollution, impacts of climate change and other environmental concerns, read up about what the law says and use tools such as #Ask Karabo, an educational advocacy tool launched by the Centre for Environmental Rights to help the young people understand their legal rights regarding the environment.

If you want to take action, get in touch with law clinics for free legal advice and other youth-led organisations such as the African Climate Alliance, Save the Children SA, Child Human Rights Defenders, and the Presidential Climate Commission Youth Leaders Caucus.

Two other key role players required to address the climate literacy gap are the education sector and broadcast media.

The education sector must prioritise shifting the current curriculum to one that ensures environmental justice is integrated and that teachers are further resourced and capacitated.

Given that television and radio are two of the leading sources of environmental information, broadcast media houses should put more effort into translating and simplifying complex and scientific information; they should show the impacts of climate change on the youth; and they should counter disinformation.

While the youth is faced with many challenges today, those related to environmental justice cannot be ignored. Climate literacy is urgently required.