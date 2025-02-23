All hail Rhoo, ever dependable and markertable

Just last week, the JSE launched its Claim It campaign, urging South Africans to check if they are potential shareholders owed a portion of the R4.5-billion in unclaimed dividends.

For the campaign, the JSE appointed former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United captain Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe as the ambassador.

Radebe may have hung up his soccer boots 20 years ago, but he is still attracting sponsors like bees to honey. Because of his demeanor, character and immaculate image, the 55-year-old is still bankable, and is ageing like fine wine at the same time.

