Eusebius McKaiser: A voice of reason in the valley of injustice

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.

These are the words of an ancient Psalmist.

As the country is confronted with the death of television and radio broadcaster, columnist par excellence, journalist, political analyst and commentator and philosopher, my mind races and reflects.

It tries to make sense of the Psalmist’s words in the context of such tragedy that has visited the nation.

The death of Eusebius McKaiser this week is tragic, as all other deaths. He has, through his works, become a national treasure, revered by many in the media and outside of it.

The tributes that have been pouring in buckets since the announcement of his death are reflective of his stature – how he was loved and admired by many.

Now we know he was a national icon, a fact that might not have been so obvious during his lifetime. In death, he has become larger than life.

He was loved by many, but also hated by some, the narrow-minded Christians or religious bigots who may have taken offence to the fact that he did not subscribe to religion or any form of deity.

He was also derided by homophobes, hating him with a passion, and so did the racists whom he did not spare to expose for their prejudices.

Day by day his life was about painstakingly helping to clear political cobwebs, breaking down complex political issues to make them digestible.

He was also given to exposing his listenership and readership to the value of what a good debate entailed, spiced with sound premises and conclusions.

Talking about deities, I am reminded of the book by George Guiver, an Anglican priest and monk.

The power and essence of Guiver’s book, Everyday God, lies in the fact that its words invite us to see God in all things, even those aspects of life that might have nothing to do with faith and religion.

For McKaiser, without suggesting he was religious, because he was not, the teachings of Guiver would have resonated with him.

God in goodness, or as a representation of goodness and justice for all humanity.

To do the simple things: to be kind to others, and if you are a politician, to act justly and to desist from stealing taxpayers’ money through crooked tender processes aimed at enriching yourself and family at the expense of communities.

What about the words of the Psalmist, should we invoke them as we bid McKaiser a fitting farewell?

McKaiser lived his life in the valley of injustice. Our country, and the challenges it faces, could easily be likened to the “valley of death”.

The lives of many South Africans are exposed to great sufferings, poverty, unemployment, and injustice. A valley of death of kind.

His work as a journalist, columnist and philosopher was to expose the rot found in the valley of death reflected as forms of injustice and all other ills that affect the poor and marginalised.

This work he did with great professionalism, using the media to great effect to champion the cause of the oppressed and downtrodden.

Now McKaiser, also an intellectual of note who held several degrees in law and philosophy, joins in his early grave his friend and comrade, Karima Brown, who died of Covid-19 complications at the age of 54 in 2021.

Karima, an accomplished political journalist, was as abrasive in his attack of injustices in our country as Eusebius was. She remained a thorn in the flesh of government to the end of her life.

Happily, as McKaiser departs the world of the living to lie down in green pastures and still waters of eternal rest, we wish him a great rest, resting from the travails of this life.

The media fraternity pays tribute to a great journalist who joins eternity.

Requiescat in pace, McKaiser.

