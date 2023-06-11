Greedy salary thieves destroy SA economy

The state of the economy in the country is declining because of failed policies, bad governance and clueless leaders who are salary thieves at the taxpayers’ expenses.

With the population of more than 60 million people, communities continue to feel the brunt of living in abject poverty while salary thieves in government continue to flourish and benefit on perks dished out to them by the state.

There is a huge gap of inequalities in this country. South Africa doesn’t have enough generating capacity to keep the economy running. What is worse is that mediocrity gets rewarded, and this also creates a huge challenge to have hard working people pulling strings to keep the country functional.

Growing in Qwaqwa, I saw how inequality reared its ugly head. There was, on one hand, a place by the name of Stellenbosch. On the other, a stone throw from the then Setsokotsane Bus Service, there were homeland government offices under the leadership of the late chief minister Kenneth Mopeli. This area, now called De Bult, was then for white people who owned factories in Puthaditjhaba. It was electrified and monitored by 24-hour security guards, while blacks lived in darkness in villages across Qwaqwa.

Stellenbosch homes had manicured lawns and swimming pools for white people to lead luxurious lives. Black people lived in abject poverty – trudging dilapidated roads in the villages. Mopeli and his government executive lived a cushy life in a highly guarded area called Modulaqhowa, where big houses would greet you from afar.

At the dawn of democracy, many whites left the homeland. Their houses were raided by blacks who managed to clutch on straws to snatch posh houses.

Sure, Mopeli when he was still in charge through his Dikwankwetla Party, built schools, teachers’ colleges, two hospitals and the university. He also constructed tarred roads and invested in water dams for the people.

However, after the ANC took power, with the promise of changing people’s lives, things took a nasty turn when the looting started. A kakistocracy is proven by useless leaders who are incompetent. Infrastructure collapsed, factories closed, and people lost their jobs, water crisis hit the country, and now the municipalities owe Eskom billions of rands on electricity bill, while many people are unemployed and living from hand to mouth.

The Zondo Commission was established. Its report is gathering dust. Those implicated in malfeasance and corruption continue to walk freely and happily.

We find ourselves on the backfoot as the power generation capacity is failing South Africans – largely due to corruption and incompetence.

The gravy train moves apace. Who cares about anything else – and the suffering of the people? What a shame, sies aninamahloni.

