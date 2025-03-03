Improved STEM teaching will unlock potential

By Craig Dummett

The euphoria over KwaZulu-Natal recording the second-highest matric pass rate in the country is felt as much by the organisations facilitating educational development as the learners themselves.

For those specialising in the provision of mathematics and physical science advancement, the province’s 89.5% pass rate was especially welcome.

South Africa needs young people able to adapt and thrive in a world where innovation is the new currency.

Two KZN-based organisations, both supported by the Datatec Educational and Technology Foundation, have significantly contributed to the success.

The Protec Pietermaritzburg Academy, which provides disadvantaged children in Grades 9 to 12 with expert teaching and tuition to prepare them for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers, including lessons in the sciences, English literature, and core mathematics, among other subjects, was highlighted as one of the province’s standout performers when the results were announced in January.

The academy’s 2024 matriculation class of 28, drawn from 13 feeder schools within the Umgungundlovu district, achieved a 100% pass rate, with all but one learner qualifying for tertiary study.

In addition, the 2024 matric cohort netted 64 distinctions.

Sanele Khumalo earned an impressive seven distinctions, while classmate Owethu Mkhize completed his secondary schooling with six.

They will now study mechanical engineering and computer science at university.

The academy’s executive director, Rosemary Smuts, said: “Protect PMB Academy is greatly indebted to its well-qualified and highly experienced tutors who drive our intensive academic programmes within our Saturday and vacation school programmes, as well as our wonderful donors, without whom we could not function.”

The province’s excellent showing in the exams can also be attributed to a vast improvement in the standard of teaching STEM subjects. Organisations like the Vula Programme at Hilton College have played a significant role.

Established in 2001, the programme uses Hilton College’s IT and teaching facilities to provide expert mathematics, science, and technology tuition to teachers and learners from partner schools.

Additional programmes include an annual career fair for matriculants, the Hilton College/Vula Teacher Intern Project, and a leadership forum for local school principals.

Of the 121 township and rural schools in the Umgungundlovu district, 71 have or previously had a Vula Mathematics Academy (VuMA)-trained educator teaching maths.

Together, these 121 schools in 2023 produced 54 A symbols, 76% of which were obtained by 71 schools with a VuMA-trained teacher.

The performance of teachers trained at VuMA in 2024 also clearly shows progress. For example, a teacher at DRC Senior Secondary School in Umzimkulu saw 66 of his 70 math pupils pass the subject.

At Umthoqotho High School, a teacher guided his class of 39 to a 100% pass rate in physical science.

Thabile Mandane, of the Datatec Foundation, says teacher and learner development is a critical investment area, especially in mathematics and science, where four out of five public school teachers lack content knowledge and the pedagogical skills to teach their subjects.

The foundation’s drive for teacher development also seeks to address the findings of a 2022 report commissioned by the Department of Higher Education and Training and the Department of Basic Education, which indicated that South Africa could face a potential shortfall of teachers by 2030.

The study assessed the demand for and supply of teachers in public service to inform teacher training policy better.

“It has been proven that the issue of poor school leave passes can be effectively addressed with public-private partnerships,” Mandane says.

She adds that to ensure South African youth have access to quality education, regardless of their background or economic status, we must take a future-led approach to funding educational organisations that empower and equip young people with the skills needed to participate more inclusively in the economy.

• Dummett is a PR representative for the Datatec Educational and Technology Foundation

