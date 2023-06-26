Once the dust settles, the ‘University of the Land’ will stand

This coming Monday, the largest university in South Africa and the largest open distance learning institution in Africa, the University of South Africa (Unisa), will commemorate its sesquicentenary.

This will undoubtedly go down the annals of history as a prime milestone in the history of the university, especially given that Unisa remains the longest standing dedicated distance education university in the world.

Throughout its 15 decades of existence, Unisa has consistently demonstrated its centrality in the higher education environment. Not only did the university play a central role in spawning the university system in South Africa, but it has been leading from the front in the production of quality graduates, many of whom have gone to lead society in politics, commerce and academia successfully. Thus, our graduates can now confidently declare:

Montshepetša bošego, ke mo leboga go sele (One who walks me during the night, is thanked in the morning)

Unisa has, and continues, to provide study opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds – the rich and famous and the hoi polloi. With an average of about 400 000 registered students in over 130 countries and over a million alumni, Unisa has demonstrated beyond doubt that while it is physically situated somewhere on a hill on the outskirts of Pretoria it is deeply rooted in communities both at home, continentally and abroad.

As we mark the sesquicentenary of this great university, aptly given the moniker of the University of the Land, we do so against the backdrop of the recent developments in the university. The recent release of the report of the Independent Assessor appointed by the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande, to investigate the affairs of Unisa, has precipitated a barrage of opinions and commentary from many quarters.

As an institution, we have chosen not to adopt the way of an ostrich in confronting this matter, and we have consequently addressed our response to the minister through official channels. Since the release of the independent assessor’s report, we have noted several other views expressed by many in the public domain, many bereft of fact.

We believe and respect that everybody is entitled to their opinions, but none to their own facts. One indisputable fact is, contrary to the wishes and proclamations of many a naysayer, Unisa is not collapsing.

Unisa continues to provide access to those who would not ordinarily find opportunities in contact universities. Moreover, it is becoming increasingly clear that Unisa is now an institution of first choice for adult learners, professionals as well as students entering the higher education space for the first time.

The following are but some of the many successes attained by Unisa within the higher education system in South Africa:

Unisa accounts for 33% of all national enrolments by public higher education institutions and over 90% of the distance learning component.

Unisa produces over 20% of all graduates from the higher education sector, with over 40 000 students graduating from the university every academic year.

For the fifth consecutive year, Unisa has retained 8th position with regard to overall publication output in the sector.

Nothing demonstrates our commitment to helping the country respond to the demands of the new global world and produce knowledge in critical areas of the economy than the adoption of the 10 catalytic niche areas in 2021. These niche areas are in Marine Studies, Aviation and Aeronautical Studies, Automotive Studies, Energy Space Study and Square Kilometre Array, Fourth Industrial Revolution and Digitalisation, Natural Sciences/Biotechnical Studies, Health Studies/Medicine, Feminist/Bosadi/Womanist Theorisations as well as Student Support and Co-curricula Activities.

As we mark the 150th anniversary of Unisa, we should do so proudly and encouraged by the demonstrable proof that the university continues to be a

beacon of hope

LenkaBula is the principal and vice-chancellor of Unisa\

