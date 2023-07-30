Sporting fest revives the spirit of Madiba and brings SA together

In 2000, Nelson Mandela left the audience with their jaws on the floor at the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in Monte Carlo.

Madiba was the first Patron of Laureus and he served them with one of the most poignant speeches: “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than governments in breaking down racial barriers. It laughs in the face of all types of discrimination…”

The moving speech touched all the guests in attendance and has become the philosophy of Laureus Sport for Good and the driving force behind its work.

This weekend, three South African national teams were in action and that was enough to galvanise the spirit and to bring the country together, never mind the indifferent results from some teams. Nonetheless, the spirit of Madiba and Rainbow Nationwas somehow revived. The SA flag and its splendour blanketed the Cape Town International Conference, where the Netball World Cup 2023 got underway on Friday.

Banyana Banyana were also in action Down Under, where they drew against Argentina in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Wellington.

The SA flag was also highly visible when the Springboks went shoulder to shoulder against Argentina at the Ellis Park Stadium yesterday – they now call it Emirates Airline Park.

I say hell no. How do you change and rename the soul of such a historic institution and national treasure for a few million bucks?

South Africa is a sports-mad country and the entire Mzansi was glued to their seats when the Netball World Cup, the first of its kind on the African continent, saw the Proteas open their campaign with a great start against Wales on Friday and then faced Sri Lanka yesterday. Today,they have a tall order against the lanky Jamaicans lasses who are always troublesome in World Cup tournaments.

Ticket prices might be expensive but the eagerness and the enthusiasm to attend the matches has been enchanting. It is now up to the Protea girls to show the visitors they cannot be bullied in front of their home supporters.

- Advertisement -

Even though Banyana broke the hearts of South Africans who woke up in those ungodly hours to watch them surrender a comfortable 2-0 lead to draw 2-2- with Argentina. Coach Desiree Ellis’ team still has an opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages when they host Italy in their last group match on Wednesday.

Banyana made history when they registered their first ever draw at the World Cup – they have now suffered a defeat and a draw in this year’s tournament.

Yesterday, the Springboks painted Ellis Park, the “Home of the Boks,” green and it was their last match in Mzansi before the build-up to their Rugby World Cup defence starts.

It was also head coach Jacques Nienaber’s last match at the helm. All these heartening matches have kept fans warm and indoors throughout this cold wintry weekend – what a sporting feast, and fans couldn’t have asked for more.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.