“We as African Nationalists do not hate the Europeans — we have no racial hatred — we only hate white oppression and white domination, and not the white people themselves.”

These words punctuate the pages of the soon-to-be launched book, One Race: The Legacy of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, authored by historian and academic Luvuyo Mthimkhulu Dondolo.

They are words attributed to Ashby Solomzi Peter Mda, teacher, lawyer, and political activist, who was also the co-founder of the ANC Youth League, and with Sobukwe played a role in the production of the 1949 Programme of Action and the formation of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) in 1959.

