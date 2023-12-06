Voters face tough decision in 2024 vote amid economic turmoil

In the lead-up to the 2024 general elections, the economic landscape stands as a critical battleground for political parties and voters alike.

The recent contraction in the third quarter of 2023, as reported by Statistics South Africa, paints a sobering picture of the nation’s economic health.

With the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate on a rollercoaster ride over the past five years and mounting fiscal challenges, the economic policies and management of the country should be at the forefront of voters’ considerations.

The economic downturn highlights the multifaceted challenges facing the country.

The impact of these economic woes extends beyond numbers on a balance sheet – it directly affects the livelihoods of citizens, job creation, income distribution, and overall economic stability.

Rand depreciating

Over the past decade, the rand has displayed a trend of depreciation, having gone from R8.48 to the dollar to R18.8 to the US currency by the end of 2022.

After the decline in GDP, the local currency traded at about 18.8 to the greenback, due to persistent worries about the domestic economy.

This underscores the currency’s consistent weakening over time.

Economists have warned that this ongoing depreciation could negatively impact the purchasing power of South African businesses and households.

The diminished value of the rand may result in increased costs of imported goods and services, potentially leading to higher prices for everyday essentials, thus affecting the financial wellbeing of ordinary citizens.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s projection of a budget deficit of 4.9% of GDP for the current fiscal year presented in November was a stark reminder of the fiscal difficulties the country is facing.

Rising deficits, soaring government debt, and the looming threat of exceeding R6-trillion in debt by 2025/26 create a precarious financial environment.

The burden of debt-service costs, estimated at R385.9-billion for the next year alone, poses a severe challenge to essential social spending, exacerbating the economic conundrum.

Possible liquidation

Meanwhile, the governing ANC, which has been at the helm since the dawn of democracy in 1994, finds itself in financial dire straits.

The party’s financial instability questions its ability to effectively govern amid economic turbulence.

The organisation’s financial woes present a perplexing scenario for voters – can a party facing possible liquidation effectively manage the responsibilities of governance beyond 2024 if it secures another term?

As voters prepare to cast their ballots, it is paramount to move beyond campaign promises and rhetoric.

Informed voting based on a careful evaluation of a party’s track record, expertise, and the feasibility of its economic proposals is crucial.

The historical context of the rand’s depreciation over the years and the recent economic downturns serve as a reminder of the need for robust economic policies.

The 2024 elections represent more than a choice between political parties; they are a critical moment for us as citizens to reshape our economic future. Consider that.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content