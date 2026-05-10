DA leader Hill-Lewis is clueless about what is needed to curb crime in the Cape

A task that needed fulfilling this past week was to chat to the teenage son of a close friend. Having tested positive for drugs, one assumes this is why Uncle Wesley’s intervention is required.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- A task that needed fulfilling this past week was to chat to the teenage son of a close friend.
- Having tested positive for drugs, one assumes this is why Uncle Wesley’s intervention is required.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Wesley Seale.