Opinion

DA leader Hill-Lewis is clueless about what is needed to curb crime in the Cape

By Sunday World
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A task that needed fulfilling this past week was to chat to the teenage son of a close friend. Having tested positive for drugs, one assumes this is why Uncle Wesley’s intervention is required.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • A task that needed fulfilling this past week was to chat to the teenage son of a close friend.
  • Having tested positive for drugs, one assumes this is why Uncle Wesley’s intervention is required.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Wesley Seale.
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