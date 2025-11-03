Dangers of giving vigilantes such as Operation Dudula free rein

The South African Rainbow dream is steadily fading, with the country now regarded as one of the most unequal societies in the world.

Leaders of Operation Dudula have seized on this reality, directing their anger towards African immigrants.

In truth, Operation Dudula serves as a distraction from real challenges facing South Africans, such as unemployment, poverty and poor governance.

Operation Dudula is a splinter group that originated from the Put South Africa First Movement, the organisation that popularized anti-migrant campaigns on social media before taking action on the ground.

It was established in Soweto, a few months after the July 2021 riots that followed the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

The group gained attention on June 16, 2021, when it organised a march in Soweto to mark the 45th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising.

Until July 25, 2022, Operation Dudula was led by Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, who has since left the organization, and it is now led by Zandile Dabula.

The word “dudula” means “force out” or “knock down” in isiZulu, reflecting the group’s objective of removing African immigrants in South Africa.

The movement claims to target foreign nationals engaged in drug trafficking or businesses that hire undocumented migrants.

In a democratic society like South Africa, it is necessary to raise issues of national interest, but the question remains: why should Operation Dudula take the law into its own hands?

South Africans are battling unemployment, rampant corruption, lack of accountability, hunger and broken trust.

Just recently, members of the movement barricaded the gates of public healthcare clinics and prevented what they call “undocumented foreigners” from accessing health facilities.

In addition, Operation Dudula has set out to stop foreign nationals’ children from enrolling in public schools.

The World Bank’s 2022 report, Inequality in Southern Africa, describes South Africa as “the most unequal country in the world.”

In 2024, 13.2-million South Africans were living below the international absolute poverty threshold of $2.15 a day.

The May Statistics South Africa report indicates an unemployment rate of 32.9% in the first quarter of 2025.

Unemployment and poverty are therefore the greatest sources of discontent fueling Operation Dudula.

Many members believe that undocumented foreigners are responsible for job losses and strain on social services. This perception, however, is misguided and misinformed.

Based on World Bank data, 10% of South Africa’s population controls 80% of the country’s wealth. This should be the real point of contention—not poor Black illegal migrants.

Illegal migration should be addressed through proper law enforcement and humane procedures.

Killing or harassing undocumented foreigners will not solve unemployment or hunger, nor will it reduce pressure on public systems, which seem to be failing.

Such actions only deepen social division and distract from structural issues like corruption, mismanagement, and economic inequality.

Operation Dudula can be seen as an outcome of government failure. In March 2022, then minister of home affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi acknowledged that about 3.95-million foreigners lived in South Africa.

The government’s inability to manage migration has created fertile ground for vigilante movements such as Dudula.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned Operation Dudula in 2022, calling it a “vigilante-type” group that must be stopped.

His condemnation followed pressure from civil society organizations warning of possible xenophobic violence.

However, some politicians have glorified or supported the group for political gain, while others are critical of the movement.

The EFF has condemned the actions of Operation Dudula, a stance long taken by its leader, Julius Malema.

In contrast, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton Mackenzie, known for his anti-migrant slogan “Mabahambe,” has offered support for Operation Dudula.

Similarly, IFP president Velinkosi Hlabisa has called for the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Operation Dudula must be publicly and urgently discouraged to preserve social stability. At the same time, the government must act decisively against illegal migration and protect job opportunities for South Africans through lawful means.

At this juncture, it is critical that the South African national leadership do the right thing and address the real issues of those disaffected. This includes issues with unemployment and basic services.

While acknowledging that illegal migrants are a thorn in the flesh for the South African government and the public, it is necessary that we treat them with dignity and take necessary measures, such as tight border controls, to minimize the influx of illegal migrants rather than leave it to misguided elements like Operation Dudula.

• Siphuma is a lecturer in the department of communications and media studies at North West University

