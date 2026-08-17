Daniel Makokera | Africa’s industrialisation must cross borders

For decades, Africa has been talking about industrialisation. The conversation whose time has come is about building industrialisation at a continental scale.

Across the continent, a new generation of industrial projects is beginning to change that conversation. From industrial parks and special economic zones to textile manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics and cross-border infrastructure, Africa is assembling the building blocks of a different economic future.

The significance of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)’s growing involvement in these projects goes beyond individual financing deals. It points to something bigger: the possibility of connecting Africa’s industrial ambitions across national borders and transforming the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into a genuine manufacturing and production platform.

In March 2025, Afreximbank announced a US$450 million facility for ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, as part of a proposed US$800 million programme to support industrial parks and special economic zones in Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Chad, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Malawi.

That matters because Africa does not need another collection of isolated factories. It needs industrial systems.

A factory in one country must be able to source cotton, minerals, agricultural products, energy or components from another. It must be able to sell into neighbouring markets. Workers must acquire skills that are transferable across borders. Transport corridors must connect production centres to ports. Banks must finance trade between African companies. Digital payment systems must make cross-border commerce easier.

In other words, Africa must stop thinking of industrialisation purely in national terms. The future is regional.

From commodities to value chains

For generations, Africa has exported enormous quantities of raw materials while importing finished products made from those same resources.

The paradox is difficult to ignore.

Africa grows cotton but imports clothing. It produces cocoa but imports many finished chocolate products. It exports minerals essential to modern technology while importing manufactured products containing those minerals. It produces agricultural commodities while importing processed foods.

This model creates economic activity, but it does not create enough industrial employment. The objective must therefore be to move progressively from commodity exports to value-chain development.

That means cotton should lead to spinning, textiles and garments. Cattle should lead to leather, footwear and finished products. Cocoa should lead to processing and branded consumer products. Minerals should lead to refining, component manufacturing and eventually advanced industrial production. Agriculture should lead to food processing, packaging, cold chains and distribution.

The opportunity is enormous.

Power, ports and partnerships: China’s role in Southern Africa

Industrial systems cannot run without energy, transport and finance. In Southern Africa, partners like China have already helped lay parts of that foundation.

In Zimbabwe, Chinese firms supported the Kariba Dam wall expansion, improving safety and allowing higher water levels to stabilise hydropower for Zimbabwe and Zambia. At Hwange Power Station, Units 7 and 8 added 600MW to the grid, directly supporting mines, manufacturers and households.

The footprint extends across SADC.

In Zambia, Chinese-built power lines and industrial parks are supporting Copperbelt mining and value-addition.

In Mozambique, the Maputo-Katembe Bridgeand upgrades to the Port of Maputo — delivered with Chinese financing — have cut transit times for goods from South Africa, Eswatini and Zimbabwe to the sea.

In Angola, Chinese-backed projects rehabilitated railways and roads, reconnecting agricultural provinces to Luanda’s port.

In South Africa, Chinese investment in renewable energy and automotive components is feeding regional supply chains.

In Tanzania, the Bagamoyo Port and SGR railway projects are designed to link the coast to landlocked neighbours.

These assets show what is possible. The next step is to connect them into regional value chains, so power from Kariba and Hwange can drive processing in Zambia and the DRC, and Mozambican ports can serve SADC manufacturers.

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The industrial park as an African production platform

Industrial parks and special economic zones can become the physical foundations of this transformation. But their success should not be measured simply by how many factories are located inside them.

The real measure is whether they become connected production ecosystems.

An industrial park in Kenya should feed manufacturers in Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan and the DRC. An industrial platform in West Africa should be connected to the markets of ECOWAS and the wider AfCFTA. Industrial zones in Southern Africa should connect production to the mineral, agricultural and consumer markets stretching from South Africa through Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique into the DRC and beyond — using the power, rail and port infrastructure already being built.

This is where Afreximbank’s work becomes particularly significant. The bank’s financing of industrialisation is increasingly intersecting with trade, infrastructure and regional integration. Kenya’s Dongo Kundu Industrial Park in Mombasa and Naivasha SEZ II, for example, are intended to strengthen manufacturing, exports and Kenya’s position as a trade hub.

The lesson is clear: industrialisation and regional integration cannot be separated.

The five regional engines

The African Union (AU)’s regional economic communities should become the engines of this industrial transformation.

From COMESA to SADC, EAC, ECCAS and ECOWAS, Africa already has regional institutions capable of coordinating markets and infrastructure. The challenge is to make them far more economically productive.

Every regional bloc should identify strategic industries where member states can build shared value chains.

ECOWAS could build integrated agricultural, textile, pharmaceutical and manufacturing chains.

EAC could become a major East African manufacturing and logistics platform.

SADC could integrate minerals, energy, agriculture, manufacturing and logistics — leveraging cross-border power pools and corridors already under construction.

COMESA could create large cross-border production networks connecting Eastern and Southern Africa.

ECCAS and Central Africa could transform enormous mineral, agricultural, forest and energy resources into regional industries.

North Africa can provide manufacturing expertise, industrial capacity, logistics connections and access to European and Middle Eastern markets.

The objective should ultimately be an African industrial network, not competing national industrial islands.

The jobs dividend

The greatest reason to pursue this agenda is Africa’s young population.

Industrialisation is not simply an economic policy. It is a jobs policy. It is a youth policy. It is a stability policy.

Africa cannot create sufficient employment through government alone, nor can services and informal commerce absorb the aspirations of the continent’s young population.

Young Africans need factories, technology companies, logistics businesses, engineering firms, construction companies, agro-processing enterprises, financial institutions and export businesses. They need opportunities to become producers, entrepreneurs, engineers, technicians, designers, programmers, machinists, farmers and exporters.

The industrial revolution must therefore become a youth revolution.

From AfCFTA to an African Production Area

The African Continental Free Trade Area provides the market. Industrialisation provides the productive capacity.

Infrastructure provides the connectivity. Financial institutions provide the capital. And Africa’s young people provide the human energy.

These five elements must now be brought together.

The ambition should be an Africa where a product can be designed in one country, financed in another, manufactured across several countries, transported through an integrated corridor and sold to consumers across the continent.

That is what genuine continental economic integration looks like.

Also Read: Push to turn trade into jobs by boosting industrialisation in southern African countries

Africa’s industrialisation moment has arrived. But it will not be created by speeches. It will be created by factories, infrastructure, financing, skills, technology, regional value chains and millions of African entrepreneurs and workers participating in production.

The next phase of African integration must therefore be about more than removing tariffs. It must be about building what Africa consumes and exporting what Africa produces.

That is the industrial Africa that can create jobs, raise incomes and finally convert the continent’s enormous resources into broad-based prosperity.

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