Despair not, the wheels of justice are finally turning

A cursory glance at social media, or a quick soundbite on talk radio reveals the despair South Africans feel at the malignant, cancerous spread of corruption. Following the Zondo commission, which lifted the raw scab of a decade of state capture, we are living through the even more shocking sequel, the Madlanga commission, following the explosive press briefing by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

It is jarring for any rational person to see senior politicians, prosecutors, judges and police officials being implicated in wholesale corruption.

Following the Madlanga commission, it seems that terms such as “businessman” and “tender” are no more than euphemisms for hollowing out municipalities and police departments.

Mafia state

From Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s R360-million Medicare24 tender to Gareth Mnisi, suspended chief financial officer of the City of Tshwane, facing serious allegations of tender manipulation, fraud, conflict of interest and generally courting the ire of the commissioners at the Madlanga commission, you would not be remise for believing that you lived in a “Mafia State”.

In fact, I would go as far as saying that you are living in a “Mafia State”! For far too long (largely) men in ill-fitting t-shirts and skinny jeans have run a shadow-government based on who gets what tender that enrich themselves, while passing on patronage to political principals who sign cheques, whilst delivery is sub-par, if you are lucky.

Zondo commission blunt tool

Following the Zondo commission South Africans had very little to celebrate. The outcome of the Zondo commission saw the failed extradition of the Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates, who are now citizens, and presumably tucked away in the safety of the (purchased) citizenship of the South Pacific Nation of Vanuatu! The Saxonwold shebeen still remains a secret for a very exclusive list of patrons and after nearly four years of the final Zondo commission report, there have been almost no high-profile criminal convictions of the 1,438 individuals implicated in state capture.

So, in typical South African fashion, when it took the president an age to finally suspend national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and appoint Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane as acting police commissioner, people balk at the idea that Masemola will receive a salary while standing in the dock on serious charges. The case is not mitigated when we have an acting minister of police, Prof Firoze Cachalia, seemingly keeping the seat warm for suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, who also draws a salary in the meanwhile.

Wheels finally turn

So how do we, pray tell, not despair?

The wheels of Justice are finally turning! This of course is not a verdict on the decisiveness of our president, however, we see the rogue gallery of implicated parties standing in the dock before the conclusion of the Madlanga commission. More importantly, many of these formerly untouchables who seemed to have a penchant for partying at the “White House” in Northcliff, are being denied bail. Thus far, the big names include:

The aforementioned Cat Matlala

Gen Fannie Masemola – suspended by president Ramaphosa on Thurday and set to appear in court for charges related to breaking finance laws (Public Finance Management Act).

Chronic hydrator and man with tissue stuck to his forehead, suspended deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, Julius Mkhwanazi, is in the dock as of April 18 2026. He too has been denied bail as at the time of this piece being written, meaning that he spent the Freedom Day long weekend behind bars. The man’s goose is quite literally cooking, (allegedly) having been found in possession of an armory of weapons and ammunition to start a small-scale civil war, assisting in a bait and switch in court and having his name linked to assassinations.

Suspended South African Police Service (SAPS) Sgt Fannie Nkosi, a former member of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit. Nkosi was denied bail and is currently in custody facing multiple criminal charges following a police raid on his home. Further, he was denied custody in the hospital section of Kgosi Mampuru II correctional facility in Pretoria, where he has to live with the rest of the prison population.

Age of accountability

There are numerous others and we should celebrate this and keep a close eye on this age of accountability being realised. Of course, we hope that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under Adv Andy Mothibi makes the “pots happen” and that the NPA does not drop the ball once more as they infamously do in these high-profile matters.

Lastly, we need to guard against the endemic corruption we have left unabated to seep into every crevice that is South Africa. To quote one of the last great leaders we had as a nation: “Never, and never again!”

Gushwell F Brooks is an advocate in private practice with the South African Bar Association, host of the Legal Lifeline on 91.9 FM, public speaker and Sunday World podcast host.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content