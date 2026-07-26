Dlodlo’s posting to France comes at a strategic time

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of Ayanda Dlodlo as South Africa’s Ambassador to France comes at a strategically important moment in South Africa’s diplomatic and economic relations with one of Europe’s leading powers.

The appointment was announced ahead of Ramaphosa’s recent official visit to France, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, trade, investment, education and international partnerships.

Dlodlo succeeds the late Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa, who served as South Africa’s envoy to France until his passing in 2025. Her appointment therefore represents both continuity and renewal in one of South Africa’s most significant diplomatic missions.

Dlodlo brings extensive political and governance experience to the role. A veteran of the ANC, she has served in several Cabinet portfolios, and her public service career has provided her with valuable experience in governance, state administration, security and public policy, areas that are increasingly relevant in modern diplomacy.

Relations between the two countries extend across trade and investment, energy, science and technology, higher education, health, culture and multilateral cooperation. France is also one of South Africa’s most significant European investors, with investments spanning sectors such as financial services, renewable energy, rail, chemicals, manufacturing and energy.

More than 370 French companies operate in South Africa, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing to skills development and economic growth.

This makes Paris one of South Africa’ most strategically important diplomatic postings. Modern ambassadors are expected not only to represent their countries politically, but also to advance investment, trade, innovation and developmental partnerships.

Against this backdrop, three priorities stand out for Dlodlo.

The first is economic diplomacy. Strengthening economic ties with France can contribute to investment flows, technology transfer, skills development and job creation.

The second is education, science and innovation cooperation, which can contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s development objectives.

The third is strengthening South Africa’s strategic role in Africa-Europe relations. France remains an influential actor within the EU and globally. South Africa, as a leading voice on the African continent and within the Global South, is well positioned to advance dialogue on development, climate resilience and inclusive economic growth.

Dlodlo’s appointment should be viewed as a strategic deployment aligned with South Africa’s broader national interests.

•Mnisi, a public servant, writes in his personal capacity