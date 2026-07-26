A courageous act of balance, but it could be temporary

The decision by the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hold the repo rate steady at 7% is a masterclass in prudent policymaking, a decision that deserves genuine applause. Defying market expectations that had priced in another hike, the MPC demonstrated a nuanced understanding of a fragile domestic economy, choosing to look beyond the immediate shock of rising inflation to the underlying weakness of growth.

However, this applause must be measured and this celebration fleeting, for the macroeconomic conditions and the darkening shadow of war in Iran suggest this pause is not a permanent victory, but a temporary ceasefire.

The arguments for holding the line are compelling. South Africa’s economic growth remains anaemic, with the OECD projecting a modest 1.2% for 2026. The MPC acknowledged that while inflation is “still too high” at 5%, growth is “weak”.

A hike, which four of the six members rightly rejected, would have further choked economic activity, dampened already subdued household confidence, and potentially tipped a fragile recovery into a recession. This is the wisdom in the decision: to avoid inflicting further pain on indebted consumers and businesses for the sake of combating a price shock largely imported from abroad.

Yet, to view this as a definitive victory over inflation would be a dangerous fallacy. The decision was a close 4-2 vote, and the macro-economic backdrop remains dangerously volatile. The primary driver of the recent surge in inflation is not domestic demand, but a geopolitical inferno.

The renewed escalation of tensions between the US and Iran has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, driving Brent crude oil prices to spike above $90 a barrel and even hovering near $100 at the time of the decision. For a net importer of oil like South Africa, this is an existential threat to price stability. As one economist noted, South Africa remains dangerously vulnerable to these external shocks.

The SARB itself has highlighted the “adverse scenario” where oil prices average $100 a barrel, a scenario that would keep inflation persistently above target and require “an extra hike this year”.

This is not a distant hypothetical. The US’s war with Iran is not a far-away conflict; it is a direct pipeline of inflationary pressure that feeds directly into our fuel pumps, food prices, and transport costs. The risks of second-round effects, where higher transport costs feed into broader wage and price demands, are a very real concern that the MPC is acutely aware of.

So in essence, the MPC’s decision to hold the line at 7% is a wise, even courageous, act of balance. It provides a critical, albeit temporary, reprieve for a struggling economy. However, this is a reprieve earned by a hawkish hold, one that leaves the door wide open for further tightening. As Governor Lesetja Kganyago cautioned, the committee agreed that the outlook is “uncertain”.

The war in Iran is a volatile and unpredictable variable that could, at any moment, force the SARB’s hand. This pause is not a signal that the fight against inflation is over, but rather a moment to reload. The threat remains ever-present on the horizon.