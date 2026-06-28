Agency adrift: NYDA leaders have failed our youth

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) was created to be a lifeline for South Africa’s young people, yet its leadership has turned it into a theatre of the absurd. The scenes that played out in Parliament this past week were not merely embarrassing; they were a damning indictment of an agency whose leadership has lost its way, consumed by internal warfare and a troubling disregard for the very laws and principles they swore to uphold.
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- The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) was established to support South African youth but is currently plagued by dysfunctional leadership.
- Recent incidents in Parliament highlighted NYDA’s internal conflicts and leadership failures.
- The agency’s leadership is criticized for disregarding laws and principles they pledged to follow.
- The internal strife within the NYDA has escalated to a level described as absurd and damaging.
- The article suggests that NYDA has strayed far from its original mission due to ongoing leadership turmoil.