Bafana, we wish you well but we also want you to be ruthless

Bafana Bafana pack their bags today and bid farewell to South African soil as they head for the sprawling, chaotic, beautiful football carnival that is the Fifa World Cup, this time staged across Mexico, the US and Canada.

On June 11, the whistle blows against Mexico in the opening match of the group stage. A moment of pride. A moment of history. And yet, as we wave the flags and hum the national anthem, a harder question lingers in the cold afternoon air at OR Tambo International Airport: Do they have what it takes to escape this group?

Let us be honest with the team, as any true supporter should be. The draw has not been kind. South Africa finds itself in a group that blends raw power, tactical discipline and tournament pedigree.

Mexico, the hosts of the chaotic World Cup, will enjoy a furious home advantage. Next are the other two: Czechia, a European heavyweight smarting from past failures, and South Korea, a side with a tendency to overperform.

We have seen the film before. Yes, South Africa has the talent and the individual moments of brilliance that can unlock any defence. We have pace on the wings, a midfield battler or two and a goalkeeper capable of heroics. But tournaments are not won by moments. They are won by concentration, by tactical maturity, by the cruel arithmetic of chances taken and chances squandered.

Here is where the unease sets in. Too often, Bafana have flattered to deceive. A promising friendly victory followed by a bewildering collapse when it matters most. A first half of controlled possession, then a second half of panicked clearances and heads dropped.

The question is not whether they can play beautiful football – we know they can. The question is whether they can play winning football for 270 group-stage minutes plus stoppage time.

South Africa must prove it has learnt from past campaigns: learnt to keep shape when tired, to take the sting out of a match when ahead and to defend set-pieces as if lives depended on it.

You have earned it

To the players, we say this: You have earned the right to stand on that stage. The nation is behind you, not just the suits and the dignitaries but the fan in Soweto with a vuvuzela, the child in Gqeberha wearing a knock-off jersey and the domestic worker in Cape Town who will wake up at 3am to watch. You carry their joy. But you also carry their expectation.

We are tired of “proud performances in defeat”. The World Cup does not remember the brave loser. It remembers the one who scrapped, who survived and who found a way to do just enough.

Fly out today with your heads held high. But know that when you step onto the pitch against Mexico, the question will not be whether we love you; it will be whether you have the steel, the smarts and the stamina to do what South African teams have so rarely done: turn promise into progression.

We wish you well. But more than that, we wish you to be ruthless. Get out of this group and you become legends. Fall short with a whimper and the what-ifs will follow you home. The stage is set. The question is yours to answer.