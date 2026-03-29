City of Johannesburg continues to catch the eye of the global community

The phrase “you can’t keep a good man down” could easily apply to Johannesburg. In many ways, you simply cannot keep Joburg down.

Few cities in the world are as vibrant, resilient, dynamic, controversial, loved and, at times, criticised as Johannesburg. Yet despite the challenges it faces, the city continues to command the attention of millions of people across the globe.

Year after year, Johannesburg features prominently in international surveys and studies that measure the world’s most compelling urban centres. While the city often attracts scrutiny for its challenges, it simultaneously earns recognition for the opportunities it offers and the remarkable resilience of its people.

Most recently, Johannesburg was named in a new international study highlighted by Time Out as the top South African destination for raising families.

The study, conducted by Compare the Market AU, ranked 50 global cities to determine the best places to raise a family in 2026. While cities such as Brisbane and Luxembourg dominated the top of the list, Johannesburg emerged as the highest-ranked South African city, placing 41st globally.

Importantly, Johannesburg outperformed local rivals Cape Town and Durban, earning the distinction of being the country’s leading city for family life in the study. The ranking recognised Johannesburg’s relative affordability and strong happiness index score, factors that remain important considerations for families when choosing where to live.

Like many global cities, Johannesburg faces infrastructure and safety challenges. However, the city’s affordability, economic opportunities and vibrant culture continue to make it a magnet for people seeking a better future.

Johannesburg has long been recognised as a city of opportunity. Its relatively affordable property market, competitive municipal costs and diverse economic sectors make it attractive to career seekers, entrepreneurs and property investors.

The 2025 South African Migration Report indicates that many people are moving to, or returning to, Gauteng, particularly Johannesburg, in search of improved economic opportunities and a more affordable cost of living.

Johannesburg has also received international recognition for housing affordability. In 2023, the city ranked first in a global study of major cities where buying property has become more affordable in recent years, strengthening its reputation as one of the most accessible property markets among major urban centres.

At a local government level, the City of Johannesburg has also taken deliberate steps to ensure that living costs remain manageable for residents.

For the 2025/2026 financial year, the city implemented a modest property rates increase of just 4.6%, one of the lowest increases among metropolitan municipalities in South Africa.

In addition, Johannesburg homeowners continue to benefit from significant rebates. All residential properties are exempt from paying property rates on the first R300 000 of their property value.

Qualifying pensioners can also receive property rates rebates ranging from 50% to 100%, depending on their income levels. These measures are designed to place real relief in residents’ pockets while ensuring that municipal services remain accessible and sustainable.

Johannesburg may face its fair share of challenges, but its resilience, affordability and enduring spirit continue to attract people from across South Africa and around the world.

The City of Johannesburg alone contributes around 15% of South Africa’s total economic output, making it the single largest metropolitan contributor to the national economy. Its economy exceeded R1-trillion in 2023, accounting for roughly 44% of Gauteng’s GDP, while Gauteng itself produces more than one-third of South Africa’s entire GDP.

These figures confirm what many already know: Johannesburg remains the economic heartbeat of the country and one of the most influential city economies on the African continent.

Challenges will always exist in a city of this scale, and Johannesburg’s story has never been one of perfection but of resilience.

As long as opportunity continues to flow through its streets and markets, Johannesburg will remain the economic heartbeat of South Africa.

Lekotjolo is a media specialist at Group Finance Department, City of Joburg

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