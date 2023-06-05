Cometh the hour, cometh the man – cometh Sputla

Those close to him affectionately call him Sputla. He is the minister of electricity. In an interview on Radio 702 this week, Dr Kgosientsho Ramakgopa was upbeat, reassuring that the people’s number one enemy – loadshedding – will be conquered.

To do that will require all hands on deck, working seamlessly towards one objective.

Ramakgopa said it was pointless to split hairs, and to seek to pit one against the other – an allusion pointing to his commitment to working collaboratively with the minister of minerals resources and energy, and in the same breath suggesting that such differences between the two ministries were imaginary.

Pleasing to the ear, though, was the insinuation that loadshedding, come next year, will be a thing of the past – and that if it occurs, it will be minimal and manageable. He also said he was grateful to President Cyril Ramaphosa for giving him the authority to execute his duties without looking over his shoulders.

All kudos to Sputla. May his presence help to end darkness.

