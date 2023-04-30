As our country struggled to untie itself from the bondage of injustice and oppression, various instruments to defeat apartheid were explored.

One such “spear” to achieve the objective of liberation was the unleashing of the international cultural boycott meant to isolate the apartheid regime from global participation.

Sadly, on the eve of Freedom Day, which we celebrated on Thursday, we learnt of the death of Harry Belafonte, a true and dedicated comrade of the people of this country.

In recognition of his contribution, former president Thabo Mbeki honoured him with the National Order of the Companions of Oliver Tambo, an honour reserved for the many committed cadres of the liberation struggle, of which Tambo was in the forefront.

We as the newspaper, are proud of the work Belafonte did for this country, aligning himself with, among others, legendary artists such as Miriam Makeba, to go to the ends of the earth to propagate for radical change, mobilising millions of people around the world to support the struggle to end apartheid.

As we continue to celebrate Freedom Day, our thoughts, minds and prayers go to the Belafonte family and his friends. We wish them peace during this period of loss and pain.

Hamba kahle Harry Belafonte, our beloved comrade.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author