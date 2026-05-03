Join us on our incredible journey

Dear Reader

It has been more than six months since Sunday World, under its new owner Zucorizon, embarked on a bold repositioning and reimagination as a quality publication anchored on key editorial pillars: breaking news, analysis, politics, business, lifestyle, motoring and sports.

This transformation has been warmly received, as reflected in our circulation growth during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Today, we are proud to relaunch the print edition of Sunday World in the Western Cape – a province we believe is integral to our expansion.

Our presence in Cape Town and its surrounds will enrich our coverage, allowing us to spotlight the province’s role as a vital economic powerhouse.

We will tell the story of its economic transformation, highlighting the global and local companies that have established themselves here. We will report on the Western Cape’s vibrant tourism industry. From pristine beaches and oceans that delight holidaymakers, to a world-class culinary scene that attracts renowned chefs and elevates the province’s restaurants and eateries, we will capture it all.

We will savour the attractions of the Cape Winelands and showcase the wineries that have placed South Africa firmly on the global map with their award-winning wines. We will celebrate the beauty of the Western Cape’s landscapes and highlight its thriving property sector, where designer homes command millions of rands.

Our coverage will extend to the province’s political governance – the contest for power, the dynamics within the provincial parliament and city council, and the debates in Parliament that shape the nation.

Equally, we will not shy away from reporting on the province’s challenges, including the ongoing fight against crime and gang violence on the Cape Flats. At the same time, we will celebrate the resilience and success of entrepreneurs who rise above adversity and inspire us.

Alongside this regional focus, we will continue to deliver our brand of national news coverage. And remember, Sunday World is not just a print newspaper –we are also a dynamic digital publication, delivering breaking news daily at www.sundayworld.co.za

Our publisher and owner, John Bailey, a proud son of the Western Cape, takes immense pride in spearheading the launch of Sunday World in this remarkable province. This milestone is more than just an expansion; it marks a bold new chapter in the reimagining of Sunday World as a dynamic, future-focused media platform.

“This launch is a powerful vote of confidence in the Western Cape – its momentum, its diversity, and the richness of its stories. It reflects a clear ambition: to create a modern publication that doesn’t just report on the region, but truly resonates with it.

“We are dedicated to delivering a publication that informs with depth, inspires with purpose, and authentically captures the spirit, voice, and vibrant energy of the Western Cape.

“As the new owner of Sunday World, I am proud to lead this next phase of growth and renewal. Our return to the Western Cape reflects a clear strategic commitment to expanding our footprint and investing in quality journalism that resonates with our readers. We see this province as central to our long-term vision, and we are confident that Sunday World will play a meaningful role in informing, connecting, and inspiring its communities.”

Our chief sales and marketing officer, Anastacia Martin, is equally excited to greet our new readers and share a special message with our commercial partners who will join us on this journey of rediscovery.

“This launch marks an important step in our brand repositioning as we shape Sunday World into a trusted, premium platform, while expanding our presence in Cape Town. We are focused on creating a brand-safe environment for advertisers –one that connects meaningfully with an engaged and relevant audience. We look forward to building strong partnerships that grow with us on this journey”.

Sunday World is back in the Western Cape – and it’s here to stay. Get your copy every Sunday at your nearest retail outlet or petrol station.

Thank you for taking this journey with us.

Regards,

Caiphus Kgosana

Editor-in-Chief

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