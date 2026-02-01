Letters| Sunday World is a breath of fresh air

Seasoned and eminent senior journalist Ferial Haffajee is spot on in her commendation of Sunday World, especially its content, integrity, and impartiality in its general reporting with all round fairness, truth, and openness.

I fully endorse her sentiments. In a world with much fake news, falsity, sensationalism, and with many half -brained social media “experts/know alls” abounding; Sunday World is a breath of fresh air, noting that the press is the eyes and ears of the people.

Editor-in-chief and your fine team, please keep up the good work.

You are worthy of your calling and you prove time and again that less is more.

You stand tall amidst mediocrity. You are not “swallowed up” in tons of advertising that are of little or no worth to the general public; however, advertising is needed for some of finances of newspapers in general.

Simon T Dehal

Verulam

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content