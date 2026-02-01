Letters| Create real pathways to employment

Editorial

Create real pathways to employment

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) is inviting young people across the province to apply for opportunities within the YearBeyond Programme.

I am writing to you to express my deep concern about South Africa’s ongoing unemployment crisis. Behind every statistic are real people, young graduates, parents, and skilled workers struggling to find work and support their families.

Unemployment is not just an economic issue; it affects families, communities, and the mental well-being of millions. While policies exist on paper, opportunities remain scarce, and too many young people are left without a fair chance to
contribute to society.

I urge the government, the private sector, and civil society to take decisive action: invest in small businesses, match skills development with market needs, and create real pathways to employment.

South Africans are not asking for handouts but for a chance to work with dignity and build a future. It is time we treat unemployment as the national emergency it truly is.

Pretty Ramahlako

Sefene Village, Botlokwa

