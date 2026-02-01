Letters| Create real pathways to employment

I am writing to you to express my deep concern about South Africa’s ongoing unemployment crisis. Behind every statistic are real people, young graduates, parents, and skilled workers struggling to find work and support their families.

Unemployment is not just an economic issue; it affects families, communities, and the mental well-being of millions. While policies exist on paper, opportunities remain scarce, and too many young people are left without a fair chance to

contribute to society.

I urge the government, the private sector, and civil society to take decisive action: invest in small businesses, match skills development with market needs, and create real pathways to employment.

South Africans are not asking for handouts but for a chance to work with dignity and build a future. It is time we treat unemployment as the national emergency it truly is.

Pretty Ramahlako

Sefene Village, Botlokwa

