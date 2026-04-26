Mkhwanazi detonated a bomb, now Dimpane must stop the rot at SAPS

In the sterile, fluorescent-lit environment in July 2025, KZN provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi did something that has become terrifyingly rare in South Africa: he told the truth. He pulled the curtain on a shadow state within the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies, the rot snaking all the way to the political head of the police.
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- In July 2025, KZN provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed serious corruption within the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies.
- Mkhwanazi exposed a "shadow state" influencing police operations and corrupt activities reaching top political leadership.
- His disclosure highlights systemic rot and the deep entanglement of criminal elements within law enforcement.
- Such open truth-telling is described as rare and alarming in the current South African context.
- The full investigative report is available in the July 2025 edition of Sunday World.