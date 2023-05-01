Moegoe of the week

EFF leader Julius Malema describes tjatjarag people as being “forward” – which is to say these are guys who are inquisitive (bayaphapha) and are inclined to be less discerning.

They talk before they think.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde falls in that category. In front of television cameras this week, he called for the arrest of the Russian president, and said if he had his way he would have “his” police arrest Vladimir Putin if he were to land in Cape Town. This is right-wing stuff.

In your “country”, Mr Winde, gangsterism is rife; life is cheap. Attend urgently to those issues.

What a moegoe!

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author