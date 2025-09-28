Nation deserves to know what’s really happening with the president

News entities such as newspapers would generally stay clear of a story to which they deem to have been beaten to by a rival publication or platform. It is called a scoop in journalese or colloquially.

But sometimes the sheer weight of the story or subject concerned supersedes such considerations, and the national interest kicks in and dictates what happens next.

We had such a moment at Sunday World this week. A rival on the newsstand, the Sunday Times published a story last week that hinted at the readiness of the first citizen of the country to abandon ship.

It said President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the departure lounge, readying to take off into God knows where and leave the stewardship of SA Inc to others that might well be more capable.

Now, it is not news that the president was in New York, at the UN, this week, facing matters international, conveniently or otherwise, removed from what might well be a storm back home.

We risk stepping into conspiracy theory territory here, but what has certainly raised our figurative eyebrow has been the utter silence from the Presidency about such mammoth news. The president calling it quits is no matter to sweep under a flimsy carpet in the misplaced hope that everyone will sing Kumbaya and be on their merry way. No way.

When such news breaks, it often leads to such instability as the currency tanking and general uncertainty that would see the very confidence of everyone, not least a president and the government he leads, no matter how fragmented, shattered almost beyond repair.

South Africa has, as a result of the outcome of the May 29 national and provincial election last year, been governed by a coalition spearheaded by Ramaphosa’s ANC and long-standing opposition, the DA.

A few smaller political parties complete the tapestry, selling themselves as a government of national unity. Ramaphosa has been the glue – if you like – that holds the GNU together.

Now, a national rag of no less significance than the Sunday Times tells the nation that its first citizen is no longer that eager to keep his paws on the helm and not a murmur is sounded from the Union Buildings!

At the risk of feeding conspiracy theories, what are the chances that the story was planted as a tester of sorts by none other than Mahlambandlopfu itself?

If not, why the deafening silence when it carries the potential to create so much harm?

Others may argue that the nation found more interesting things to do this week, rather than be seized with the reported imminent departure of a president, sums up Ramaphosa’s generally lacklustre presidency.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the president regularly held briefings that became known as family gatherings to keep the nation informed of what was going on – well, what it chose to tell us.

The president has probably slipped back home unnoticed after his address to the UN General Assembly, where he covered himself in glory fighting the noble cause for the recognition of the state of Palestine. Bravo!

But your children, Mr President, the nation, deserve to know what’s going on.

Call a family meeting.