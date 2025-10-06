PAC has awoken, and is now ready to lead

Rip van Winkle slept through a revolution and woke up to a new world. He found a society transformed: new methods of struggle, new ways of engaging and a new order.

Yet, despite the passing of time, the fundamental goals remained unchanged – dignity and an improved quality of life for all citizens.

Today, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) stands at almost a similar juncture. Its absence in the mainstream is felt by all stakeholders and interest groups.

That gap no longer exists, thanks to the resilience of our cadres, middle-ranking leadership and outstanding stalwarts and veterans. Our mission remains what it was in 1959 – to restore the land and dignity of the African people. For years, detractors gleefully predicted the death of the PAC. They mistook our moment of weakness for our final breath. Yet, here we are: a living, breathing, and vibrant political movement.

The historic Mavundla Ruling stands as a landmark in this journey. It ended years of debilitating disputes and affirmed a united leadership with full legitimacy. Those who thrived on factionalism and personal gain were left behind by their own deeds. The PAC emerged stronger, more coherent and more determined to serve the people. Our path to stability was not without pain. The courts became a battleground. What should have been resolved through political maturity was dragged into legal wars – lawfare. This war of attrition drained resources, delayed progress and imposed financial strain. Yet, the PAC prevailed.

The experience taught us a vital lesson: a political party must rest on strong structures, systems and constitutional processes. The IEC, civil society and our people expect nothing less.

Leadership is not a crown of comfort. It is a mantle of sacrifice. Those who occupy positions of responsibility in the PAC know of the hard work, the debates running into midnight with comrades, and the painful absence from family life.

Amilcar Cabral reminded us: “Tell no lies, claim no easy victories.” Leadership demands honesty, resilience, and discipline, especially when the temptation is to take shortcuts.

Our founding president, Mangaliso Sobukwe, gave us direction. In 1959, he cautioned us not to be misled by “the dust of struggle” that confuses and tempts us to stray from our mission.

His words echo louder today, reminding us to focus on the vision of a liberated and dignified African people. Since August 2019, under my stewardship as secretary-general, the PAC has prioritised collective leadership. Decision-making is the product of debates, consultations and the discipline of regular NEC meetings.

The PAC has deliberately pursued a programme anchored on three pillars: unity, stability and growth.

Unity remains a contested terrain, challenged by those who refuse to submit to democratic processes.

Growth has meant reaching out to civil society, building bridges across political and community formations, and reminding society that the PAC remains relevant.

For decades, big business ignored the PAC, fearful of our unapologetic demand for the return of land and the restoration of dignity to the dispossessed.

That position has not changed. We welcome open and transparent support that carries no strings, as required by law. What we will never accept is financial dependency that dilutes our mission. The African cause is not for sale. Our leaders today continue to bear the scars of selfless service.

Slander, misinformation, and faceless attacks on social media are now weapons of distraction. Yet, we endure. We draw courage from the sacrifices of our forebears and the resilience of our people. All eyes now turn to Gqeberha in December this year, where the PAC will again demonstrate its organisational readiness.

Every step towards the congress is being meticulously attended to. We are cleaning up our membership roll, identifying ghost branches, and ensuring that only legitimate structures participate. This is about integrity. The PAC has truly awakened. Never again will the PAC be absent from national platforms, whether in legislatures, in government, or in the extra-parliamentary arena where the masses determine their future.

None of us in the PAC leadership is willing to sleep through the revolution like Rip van Winkle. We are awake, alert, and ready to lead.

Apa Pooe is the secretary-general of the PAC.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content