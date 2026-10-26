Partnering with Sunday World to equip South Africa’s next generation of journalists

Dear corporate partner

It has been a little over a year since Sunday World, under its new owner Zucorizon, embarked on a bold repositioning and reimagination as a quality publication anchored on key editorial pillars: breaking news, analysis, politics, business, lifestyle, motoring and sports.

Since then, Sunday World has been recommitted to telling South Africa’s stories with courage, accuracy and public purpose. Central to that commitment is investing in the people who will carry the craft forward. Each year, we welcome young journalism graduates into our newsroom and give them practical, hands-on training that no lecture hall can fully provide.

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Today, a journalist must do far more than write. Our trainees are expected to shoot and edit video, record audio, produce social media content and file stories from the field, often within minutes of an event unfolding. Preparing them for this reality requires proper equipment, and this is where we are asking for your help.

What we are asking for

To strengthen our multimedia and field reporting training programme, we are seeking donations, whether new or used but in good working condition, of the following:

Laptop computers for editing, writing and filing stories

for editing, writing and filing stories Digital cameras for photography and video reporting

for photography and video reporting Tripods and related stabilisation equipment

and related stabilisation equipment Mobile phones (smartphones) for filming, recording and live reporting

for filming, recording and live reporting Mobile data packages to keep our trainees connected while reporting from the field

Even a single item, or a portion of a data bundle, makes a tangible difference to a young journalist who is learning their trade.

Why this matters

South Africa’s democracy depends on a strong, credible and diverse media. Many talented young graduates enter the profession without the tools to compete in a fast-moving, digital-first industry. By equipping them, you will help to:

Build practical multimedia skills that make graduates employable and effective

Widen access to the profession for young people from all backgrounds

Strengthen the quality and reach of reporting on communities, business and public life

Invest in a pipeline of skilled storytellers who will serve the country for decades

What we can offer in return

We are deeply grateful for any support, and we would be proud to recognise your contribution. We are also open to discussing a mutually beneficial arrangement in which Sunday World promotes your corporate social investment work in exchange for equipment or data support. This could include:

Public acknowledgement of your company as a training partner in our print and digital platforms

Recognition of your contribution in our trainee programme communications

Coverage or promotion of your relevant projects and community initiatives, in a format agreed upon with you

Any such arrangement would be clearly agreed in writing, and would be transparent to our readers where appropriate. The editorial independence of Sunday World remains non-negotiable, and donations or partnerships will not influence our news coverage.

Next steps

We would welcome the opportunity to meet with you, in person or virtually, to present our trainee programme in more detail and explore how your company would like to be involved.

Thank you for considering this request, and for your commitment to building a stronger South Africa. We look forward to partnering with you in shaping the next generation of journalists.

Yours sincerely,

Caiphus Kgosana

Editor-in-Chief