Politicking over blast in bad taste

More than 20 cars flipped on Bree Street in the early evening of Wednesday, and many vehicles did not escape the mayhem and damage caused by a powerful explosion in the Joburg CBD.

Several people on their way back home from work suffered injuries. One died.

We do not wish to jump the gun about what might have caused the explosion. But what we can say is that the country suffers from infrastructure neglect of great proportion. This be it sewerage system, dilapidated road network, among others – a danger to communities.

The blast’s cause must be established, and the metro’s leadership must stop apportioning blame for political brinkmanship without knowing all the facts.

