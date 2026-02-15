Ramaphosa’s plans are ambitious, but delivery will be the ultimate test

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a State of the Nation Address (Sona), and for the first time in years, the speech was not dominated by the urgent management of crises – most notably, the load-shedding that has plagued the country – but by a narrative of stabilisation and long-term growth.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content