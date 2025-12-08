The cost of missing dockets and delayed justice

The ongoing enquiry into Adv. Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office as the director of public prosecutions (DPP) for South Gauteng has exposed troubling systemic failures within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Missing files, unclear policies, and delayed prosecutions have come to light, painting a picture of an institution struggling to uphold its mandate to deliver justice. As testimony continues, the enquiry raises critical questions about how these failures have impacted high-profile cases and eroded public trust in the justice system.

The enquiry, held at the Salu Building in Pretoria, has been marked by heated exchanges, detailed testimony, and probing questions from the panel.

At the heart of the investigation are two high-profile cases: the murder of Tefo Abel Ramogibe, allegedly orchestrated by former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli, and the Cato Manor case involving former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

Both cases have been marred by allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, political interference, and systemic inefficiencies.

One of the most alarming revelations from the enquiry is the disappearance of key files related to the cases under investigation.

Adv. Shamila Batohi, the current national director of public prosecutions, testified that her office had conducted extensive searches for documents related to the Mdluli and Booysen cases, but many files were missing.

Without these documents, it becomes increasingly difficult to establish a clear timeline of events, understand the rationale behind key decisions, and hold individuals accountable for their actions.

The enquiry has revealed a number of systemic challenges within the NPA that have contributed to the delays and inefficiencies in these cases.

Among the issues highlighted are unclear policies regarding jurisdictional boundaries, the absence of written authorisations for certain actions, and the lack of a clear framework for prosecutorial decision-making.

Batohi stressed that the constitution and the NPA Act do not permit a DPP to exercise powers outside their jurisdiction without authorisation.

She testified that while the NPA has policies and directives in place, they do not specifically address the issue of jurisdictional boundaries or the process for appointing DPPs to oversee cases outside their territories.

This lack of clarity has created a vacuum that has allowed for potential misconduct and inefficiencies.

The systemic failures exposed by the enquiry have had a significant impact on public trust in the NPA and the justice system as a whole.

Batohi acknowledged the importance of restoring public trust in the NPA and emphasised her commitment to transparency and accountability.

The enquiry is expected to continue, with further testimony shedding light on the systemic failures within the NPA and the impact of these failures on the pursuit of justice. As the panel works to uncover the truth, the hope remains that the findings will lead to a renewed commitment to upholding the rule of law.