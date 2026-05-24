The depravity of Israel continues unabated

As the genocide in Gaza continues and the ethnic cleansing strategy proceeds undeterred, we now yet again get a glimpse of the depravity of the Israeli government through its Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir. The images the world saw of how peace-loving activists from the Gaza flotilla are being treated by Israeli officials are disgusting and inhumane, to say the least.

Handcuffed with cable ties, they are made to squat on the floor face down, and are manhandled, pulled and shoved around. It has been reported that some of the pro-Palestinian activists suffered from broken ribs and have difficulty breathing. A few have been receiving medical attention.

The international condemnation came in hard and fast from many countries, including those in Europe. But these are mere words, and everyone knows what is needed is action. Israeli ambassadors in the European capitals must not be called in to come and account but instead should be shown the door and made to leave those countries.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni must not just express that these actions are “unacceptable” and yet continue to vote in opposition of the suspension of the EU-Israel Agreement.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer could not even bring himself to publicly condemn these vile Israeli actions, instead he had his foreign secretary make a statement. The war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu desperately tried to spin this by stating that such actions are not in keeping with Israeli values. But the reality is that what the world has observed these last three years in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon is exactly Israeli values. According to Genocide Watch, 69% of Israelis support the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza. The Times of Israel reported that more than 78% of Israelis want the war with Iran to continue.

Furthermore, we recall how Israelis came out in their numbers to demand the unconditional release of the IDF soldiers who raped a Palestinian detainee with a broomstick. Frequently letting dogs loose on prisoners and encouraging the dogs to perform sexual acts on the Palestinians. This naked evil depravity, it seems, cannot be stopped by the whole world. We all stand hapless on the sidelines whilst a live broadcast genocide unfolds. We must really hate the Palestinian people. In fact, our indifference suggests that these “things” called Palestinians are not human beings.

My government is clearly of the mistaken opinion that because they have taken the Israeli government to the International Court of Justice on the charge of genocide, they need not do more.

Well, I say again, expel the Israeli ambassador immediately, charge and begin prosecuting those Jewish South Africans who have actively participated in this genocide by enlisting in the IDF over the last three years, and call for a total boycott, sanctions and divestment against Israel. We can resume these matters once the Israeli government has been held to account for this violation of international law and war crimes. But until that time, these are the minimum measures needed to apply pressure on Israel to stop this madness.

If the Israelis can manhandle foreign nationals like this for the whole world to see, imagine what they do to Palestinian detainees behind closed doors? Israel has also recently passed a law that specifically states that the death penalty is reserved for Palestinians who engage in nefarious activities aimed at the state.

Israel’s parliament passed a law directing military courts to impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of acts deemed “terror” against Israelis, but it excludes Israeli citizens and residents from the same penalty. The military jurisdiction applies exclusively to Palestinians, who are tried in military tribunals.

The colonial occupier, the racist Zionists and now the genocidal Israeli state must be stopped and stopped now. It is encouraging to see that pressure is being brought to bear on the Israeli Parliament to disband and call a snap election soon.

Hopefully, that will mean seeing the back of the war criminal Netanyahu and his far-right coalition government. Because if not, I’m afraid we will all be complicit in the ethnic cleansing of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.