The mayor and the movement: Can Hill-Lewis remake the DA?

As the DA commences its elective federal congress, the party stands at a precipice that feels strangely familiar: poised for growth yet seemingly unable to shatter its demographic ceiling. With John Steenhuisen stepping aside, the baton is almost certain to pass to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. He faces a challenge from Sibusiso Dyonase, the party’s caucus leader in the Sedibeng District Municipality, but is expected to win by a landslide.

More than 2 000 delegates convened at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand yesterday, and as they walked through the glass doors, the majority would have been clear that the 39-year-old is who they want to propel to the helm of the blue party. But does his impending ascension represent a genuine political shift or merely a generational rebranding of the same old formula?

Hill-Lewis offers a compelling, technocratic antidote to the chaos of the national landscape. His pitch is growth. He explicitly targets the “disillusioned ANC voter” – the middle-class, service-delivery-obsessed citizen of any colour or race, who is exhausted by potholes and power cuts.

Hill-Lewis would certainly approach leadership of the DA differently, not just an endless critique of the ANC’s failures, but is most likely to point to a working model in the Western Cape, citing 470 000 jobs created in Cape Town under his watch as evidence that where he and the DA govern, things work.

By focusing on “closing the trust deficit” through community presence, Hill-Lewis could peel away moderate voters in urban metros who view the EFF and MK Party as too radical.

However, the “holy grail” remains elusive. As former leader Tony Leon noted, the DA’s struggle to imprint itself where most voters live – specifically black South Africans – is its persistent weakness.

Hill-Lewis is undeniably competent, but the party’s top tier remains white and Western Cape-centric. Until the DA produces a leadership pipeline that reflects the nation’s majority, its ceiling may remain stuck in the low-to-mid-twenties, regardless of the mayor’s charm.

A significant departure from the Steenhuisen-Zille era will likely be Hill-Lewis’s posture toward the government of national unity (GNU). While Steenhuisen was the negotiator who took the DA into the halls of power, the new leader has already signalled a crucial recalibration: loyalty to the principle of the GNU but a sharp rejection of the DA “drifting along quietly” inside the coalition.

By remaining outside the cabinet, while retaining his mayoral chain, Hill-Lewis occupies a unique tactical position. He can afford to be the “bad cop” to his party’s ministerial “good cops”.

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He has promised to “draw a line” when the ANC oversteps, allowing the DA to campaign against national failures while still claiming credit for GNU stability. This dual identity – part of government, but not of it – could allow the DA to retain its oppositional stance, a balance Steenhuisen has struggled to maintain.

But Hill-Lewis must answer one brutal question: can a party that governs like the DA but looks like the old South Africa ever truly win majority support? The mayor has the blueprint; the congress must decide if it has the will.