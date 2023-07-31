What exactly are you doing, Jub Jub?

Could it be that rapper and television producer Jub Jub, or Molemo Maarohanye, has again put his foot in it? He was this week charged with rape, assault and attempted murder, and is out on R10 000 bail after appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The charges he faces date back to 2006.

A few years ago, the icon of the arts who appeared to be on his way to recalibrate his life, served a long jail sentence for murder, which was later commuted to culpable homicide. He has, through his well-loved show, Uyajola 9/9, endeared himself to his fans after the debacle of his disastrous drag racing stunt that claimed the lives of four school pupils, leaving another two with brain injuries.

The charges he now faces are serious.

It is a shame that this is happening as society needs public figures to speak against gender-based violence.

Now it is up to the courts to decide his guilt or innocence.

