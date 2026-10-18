What the IEC should learn from the Constitutional Court ruling

The Constitutional Court’s decision to force the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to include the ANC’s 181 candidates on the ballot was more than a legal victory for one party. It was a seismic correction that has altered the competitive landscape of the November 4 local government elections – and delivered an unmistakable verdict on the IEC’s handling of its systems.

At the heart of the dispute was a simple administrative failure: the ANC uploaded its candidate details but failed to click the “submit as final” button before the August 28 deadline. The IEC rejected the lists, the Electoral Court sided with the commission and 181 candidates – 51 ward and 130 proportional representation – were set to be excluded from ballots in six municipalities. The Constitutional Court overturned that outcome.

Why is this a game-changer? First, because of the principle the ruling has forced into the open. Within a day of the judgment, the IEC announced it would extend the same relief to 32 other political parties, affecting candidates across 121 municipalities and 107 municipalities. More than 2 000 candidates from 44 parties had been excluded for the same administrative misstep.

In a political environment where opposition parties hoped to capitalise on ANC disorganisation, the ruling has restored a measure of genuine competition.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s emotional collapse on the steps of Constitution Hill was an admission of how close the ANC came to an electoral catastrophe of its own making. The party now has its candidates back but the reputational damage is done. The DA has warned of “serious precedent concerns”, and the ANC’s internal recriminations – Mbalula has faced blame from in his own ranks – will not disappear. The ruling has given the ANC a lifeline but it has also exposed the administrative fragility at the heart of the governing party.

The lessons for the IEC, however, are the most consequential. The commission has insisted it was applying the law and it deserves credit for accepting the judgment and moving swiftly to extend parity to similarly situated parties. But the debacle has revealed a regulatory blind spot.

The “submit as final” requirement was an administrative construct, not a statutory imperative. The Court has ruled that it cannot be used to strip candidates from the ballot when the underlying details were captured. The IEC must now conduct a review of its system. The commission has acknowledged that regulatory adjustments are needed for by-elections and must begin immediately.

The logistical burden is immense: ballots in the affected municipalities had not yet been printed but the broader extension affects millions of ballots and 107 municipalities. The IEC must use this moment to harden its systems, tighten its deadlines and provide clearer, fail-safe protocols for political parties.

The Court has reaffirmed that the right to stand for office cannot be extinguished by a technicality and it has reminded the IEC that its duty is not merely to enforce rules but to safeguard the integrity of the ballot. The commission must learn that lesson – or the next crisis will not be so easily corrected.