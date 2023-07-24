What will Mandela’s legacy really be?

The multiple concerns about the dismal state of South Africa, including a stagnant and failing economy, have led to the questioning of the political and economic settlement made in 1994 to end apartheid.

The settlement is strongly associated with Nelson Mandela, who oversaw its progress to a successful conclusion. He subsequently underpinned it by promoting reconciliation with white people, especially Afrikaners, the former rulers.

The questioning of the 1994 settlement, and therefore Mandela’s legacy, has different dimensions.

Yet another stems from the frustrations of recent black graduates and the mass of black unemployed. There are also huge numbers of people without either adequate shelter or enough to eat. South Africans want someone to blame. This means that those of us who are social scientists need to think carefully about how we think critically about Mandela’s legacy.

First, Mandela played a critical role in preventing a descent into total civil war. Narratives at the time often suggested that the period 1990-94 was a “miracle”, a difficult but “peaceful transition to democracy”.

Second, Mandela played his cards carefully in asserting his authority over the ANC.

Although the ANC in exile had carefully choreographed the imprisoned Mandela as an icon around which international opposition to apartheid could be mobilised, there remained much questioning within the organisation following his release about his motivations and wisdom. Also whether he should replace the ailing Oliver Tambo as party leader.

Third, Mandela is credited with steering the negotiations which led to South Africa’s democracy. That he played a limited part in negotiating much of the nitty-gritty of the new constitution is acknowledged, combined with recognition of his acute judgment of when to place pressure on the regime to secure concessions. The ANC has subverted much of the intention of the constitution and undermined many of its safeguards.

The State Capture Commission has laid bare the mechanics of all this in detail.

Fifth, while his critics often argue that Mandela leant over too far to appease whites, the counter-argument is that this grounded democracy.

There is never going to be a final assessment of Mandela’s legacy. How it is, depending on the destination South Africa travels to.

If it really does become a “failed state”, as the doomsters predict, there will be much need for re-examination of whether this failure has its roots in the constitutional settlement which Mandela did so much to bring about. For the moment Mandela continues to inspire South Africans who place their hopes in constitutional democracy.

This is edited version of an analysis that first appeared in The Conversation

